Protect your posture while gaming with this super comfy massaging chair that's over 30% off

For many, playing video games for hours on end is among the most exhilarating ways to spend an evening. Or a day. Or a weekend. But while hour after hour of roaming the Old West, engaging in space dogfights, or swinging through your virtual city like Spider-Man are incredibly fun, it's only happening in your mind. That makes that supreme lack of activity an unhealthy pastime, particularly over long stretches. And we mean potentially very unhealthy.

The human body is designed to walk, run, and jump, not push buttons that walk, run, and jump. When you're gaming, you're usually sitting in a fixed position for long stretches of time, putting increased pressure on your spine and neck. And if your posture is particularly poor, it can even help lead to early lower back and neck degenerative conditions.

And heck, it's just not very comfortable either. So with the Goplus Reclining Massage Gaming Chair, you can not only strike an affirmative blow against the body impacts of long hours sitting, but even work out some of your in-game tension at the same time.

Just sitting in the Goplus for the first time offers a sense of sturdiness and stability. With adjustable heights and a grounding 5-point heavy-duty base, this seat of power is no cheap folding chair, capable of holding up to 330 lbs.

But it's the comfort and health-revitalizing features of the Goplus that really get a gamer's attention. The cozy headrest and lumbar pillow support the head and back. Meanwhile, that butterfly-shaped chair back is also equipped with a 90-to-155-degree adjustable backrest for contouring to just your body shape and posture. Add in the design of the ergonomic armrests for allowing your hands to rest more naturally and reduce pressure, as well as the extended footrest with thick sponge for prime leg posture, and your entire body will be expertly supported and comforted through your gameplay.

Then, just flip on the USB-driven massage lumbar function as this chair relaxes your waist, pushing this seat to a whole new level. Even for those who don't play games but do spend a lot of time in front of a computer or sitting in an office, the Goplus is pretty stellar.

The Goplus Reclining Massage Gaming Chair is available in black, white, red, and blue color varieties and usually retails for $319. But right now, you can save almost 35 percent off that price and get one for just $209.99.

