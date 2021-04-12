Tentacled beast on the loose in New York Botanical Garden

Sometimes pretty, sometimes a thing that escaped one of your nightmares, but always striking is the art of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Her extravagant works have invaded New York Botanical Garden including the yellow with black dots monster that looks like it's lumbering down the sidewalk whimsically looking for human prey. It's called Dancing Pumpkin. Also featured are playful flower sculptures, her very popular infinity room as well as Narcissus Garden which has1,400 stainless steel spheres—each nearly 12 inches in diameter—floating in a large pond.