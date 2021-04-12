Sometimes pretty, sometimes a thing that escaped one of your nightmares, but always striking is the art of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Her extravagant works have invaded New York Botanical Garden including the yellow with black dots monster that looks like it's lumbering down the sidewalk whimsically looking for human prey. It's called Dancing Pumpkin. Also featured are playful flower sculptures, her very popular infinity room as well as Narcissus Garden which has1,400 stainless steel spheres—each nearly 12 inches in diameter—floating in a large pond.
Tentacled beast on the loose in New York Botanical Garden
Yayoi Kusama balloon to fly in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The queen of polka dots, the a-mazing Yayoi Kusama, is making her mark on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a three-story-tall balloon float. "Love Flies Up to the Sky" will be included as part of the Blue Sky Gallery, the parade's contemporary art series started in 2005. Previous artists have included Tim Burton, KAWS,… READ THE REST
