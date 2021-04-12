This 8-piece Homgeek knife set is the perfect kit for a formative kitchen

Maybe you're moving into a new place and you're ready to start making more than microwave burritos and frozen pizzas for dinner. Or perhaps you know someone striking out on their own and starting up their own first kitchen. In either case, that budding chef needs a quality blade. Or more accurately, they need a set of quality blades crafted to handle all their culinary adventures.

The Homgeek 8-Piece Knife Set with Block is the perfect starter kitchen kit, a forceful collection of cutlery that is ready to take on any meal prep task and handle it gracefully.

Assembled by young upstart home brand Homgeek, this set is a quality centerpiece for any burgeoning kitchen. Along with 8-inch chef's, slicing, and bread knives, the collection also features a 5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, kitchen scissors, and an 8-inch sharpening steel, all housed in an attractive and durable oak woodblock.

Each blade is forged from German-crafted stainless steel containing 15 percent chromium, which helps these knives withstand the effects of corrosion or oxidation over time. Meanwhile, each knife edge gets some premium attention as well, hand polished and edged to a 14 to 16-degree edge on each side with precision tampering.

All that attention to detail actually makes this set even better for starter cooks; they're ultra-sharp to avoid the dulling that can ultimately lead to kitchen accidents if a chef isn't careful. Meanwhile, the full-tang ergonomically designed handle is triple-riveted for better balance, comfort, and confidence in handling, even during long kitchen sessions.

And thanks to this wide assortment of blades and cuts, there's always an instrument especially suited to the kitchen task at hand. From forceful meat cutting or fruit chopping to more methodically dicing and slicing of everything from hard-crusted bread to soft cheeses, this set includes a knife ready to handle your business.

Even the block itself is outfitted with rubberized feet to avoid skidding and shifting so users can enjoy one of the safest, most sensible knife sets around anywhere.

The Homgeek 8-Piece Knife Set with Block is a $69 value, but right now, you can save almost 40 percent off your purchase and get the entire set for just $42.95.

Prices subject to change.