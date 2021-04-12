In this 1977 episode of the BBC2 current affairs program Brass Tacks, we meet the punks of Manchester. This is the scene from which Joy Division, The Smiths, The Fall, Simply Red would emerge. During the rollicking debate, keep your eyes peeled for young John Peel and Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks.
TV news report on the punk scene in Manchester, 1977
