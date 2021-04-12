Watch – a bear entered house in Pasadena, CA and got chased out by 2 tiny enraged terriers

A slow-moving, rotund bear visited a home in the hills of Pasadena, California. Caught on security cameras, it took a sip from the backyard fountain before it wandered into the kitchen and casually inspected the other rooms. A moment later two tiny dogs appeared. They yipped furiously, little legs ablur, and gave chase to the brazen ursine intruder. The bear retreated to the backyard, looked in disbelief at the strange miniature coyotes, then regretfully took its leave in search of a quieter environment.
[Image: YouTube]