Zooming into the moon with the "world's sharpest" tele lens

Enjoy Markus Stark's zoomy video of the moon, shot with a Leica 400mm F2.8 lens (about $10k, used) attached to a Panasonic GH4 with 1.4x, 2x, and 2x Leica APO focus module extenders. [via Leica Rumors]
The video clips were filmed in August 2015 at only 290m above sea level (camping side in Germany). Some zooming in and out and spinning in post-production with Magix VDL 2016. Panasonic GH4 and a modified Leica 2.8/400mm + 1.4x + 2x + 2x Leica Apo Extender. I wanted to make the viewer feel like observing the moon from a spacecraft. I made some tests with a "Siemens Star" this summer, resolution = 1mm at 480m (0.43 arcsec)! This means 1200 lines/mm, of course wide open!