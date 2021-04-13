A new audio anthology of free horror stories from Tor Nightfire

In October 2019, acclaimed sci-fi/fantasy publisher Tor released an audio anthology of 35 short stories to celebrate the launch of its new horror imprint, Nightfire.

And now, they've done again — though unlike last year's anthology, this one is available through more services than just Google Play. Here's the official blurb for it:

Come Join Us by the Fire Season 2 is the second installment of Nightfire's audio horror anthology, featuring a wide collection of short stories from emerging voices in the horror genre as well as longtime fan favorites. The collection showcases the breadth of talent writing in the horror genre today, with contributions from a wide range of genre luminaries like Seanan McGuire, T. Kingfisher, and Caitlín R. Kiernan; it includes stories from Nightfire's own Cassandra Khaw (Nothing But Blackened Teeth) and Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Certain Dark Things); and from rising stars like Nibedita Sen, Matthew Lyons, and Jessica Guess. Plus, it has Nick Antosca's "The Quiet Boy," soon to be a major motion picture, Antlers, starring Keri Russell.

You can listen for free via Apple, Google Play, Kobo, Libro.fm, or Spotify.

Come Join Us By The Fire, Season 2 [Tor / Nightfire]

Image: Public Domain via PxHere