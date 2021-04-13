Adjust your bass and listening experience with the Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones

Maybe you're just like Meghan Trainor. Maybe you're really just all about that bass. If you can't imagine listening to your favorite music without some low-end register all but guaranteed to rattle your gut and shake loose a few internal organs, it's worth giving the Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Wireless Headphones a healthy listen. And it doesn't hurt that that ground-quaking thump wouldn't be the only uniquely customized listening feature packed inside these powerful cans.

While the Crusher Evos can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with any of its over-ear headphone competitors, these were headphones designed for those who love deep, rich, pumping basslines. But unlike other bass-heavy headphone models, the Crusher Evos offer degrees to your bass obsession.

Using the unique slider prominently included right on the earcup, users can find just their preferred level of bump. Either go low for a mellower, more realistic bass mix or swipe that sucker up and max out enough bass to rattle your bones. The power is all up to you — use it wisely.

However, adjusting the bass level isn't the only personalization happening with the Crusher Evos. Using the ultimate audio customization of Personal Sound created by Skullcandy partner Audiodo, users can go to the Skullcandy app and run a personal sound profile diagnostic to check what sounds really resonate with a particular user. Then, that sound profile is stored directly into your headphones, featuring an optimized sound level to hit just the type of audio presentation a listener wants each time they put on the Crusher Evos.

And as if that wasn't cool enough, these headphones are also stocked with Tile finding technology; if these headphones are ever either lost or misplaced, the app can "ring" the headphones, so you can always backtrack to where they are now.

While feature-rich headphone models are often accompanied by less-than-stellar battery standards, the Crusher Evos are more than up to the challenge, delivering more than 40 hours of playback on a single charge. In fact, the Rapid Charge feature gets that charging done in a hurry, serving up an extra four hours of battery life after just 10 minutes plugged in and charging.

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Wireless Headphones usually sell for $198, but right now, they're on sale at almost 25 percent off, knocking your total down to only $149.99.

Prices subject to change.