Apollo Neuro teaches your body how to battle stress on its own

There's a silent killer that might be even more insidious than diseases, viruses, and other health conditions. It contributes to all of those more headline-grabbing ravagers, not to mention hundreds more. In fact, the American Psychological Association says it's directly linked to all six of the leading causes of death. It plays its part, yet it's never listed as the primary cause of anyone's passing.

It's stress. And while its impact on global health is unquestionably massive, the true scope of its role is maddeningly intangible. We know it affects us all and helps to kill thousands. Yet, our ability to measure its impact and fight it are still frustratingly limited.

Most health wearables are equipped to monitor body readings that can give you a broad indication of your typical stress level. Apollo Neuro is the wearable device that goes a step further, actually training your body to actively combat stress in the moments you need it most.

The brainchild of a pair of University of Pittsburgh neuroscientists, Apollo Neuro is keyed into inaudible low frequency sound waves and the massive role they play in addressing stress and the human body's natural "fight or flight" sympathetic nervous response.

Apollo's scientifically proven technology engages with your sense of touch to improve heart rate variability (HRV). A chronic stress indicator, HRV elevates when you're triggered, setting your nervous system into fight-or-flight mode, which also impairs your body's ability to calm down and think straight in heightened moments of anxiety.

Apollo Neuro trains your body to fight this rise with those low frequency sound waves, restoring balance by sending gentle vibrations through your body to flip "fight-or-flight" reactions into their natural "rest-and- digest" counterbalance, known as a parasympathetic nervous response. These vibrations are recognized by the body as calming and grounding, generating the same reaction your body feels when someone hugs you during a rough time.

Apollo Neuro works in tandem with a mobile app, with goal-oriented modes like Sleep and Renew, Clear and Focused, Relax and Unwind, Meditation and Mindfulness, and more. Just wear it on your wrist or ankle and use the Apollo app to choose how you'd like to feel.

While Apollo Neuro offers that in-the-moment relief from the effects of rising, even crippling stress episodes, its most important impacts may actually come from its long-term use. Once your body becomes accustomed to the effects Apollo Neuro unleashes, it can actually start training your body to trigger those calming sensations on its own. So the more you use Apollo Neuro, the more effective it becomes.

Apollo Neuro is a perfectly calibrated tool for those who want to take control of their mental health, from severe chronic stress, trauma, PTSD, ADHD, insomnia, or other stress-related conditions.

Right now, you can enjoy all the calming effects of the Apollo Neuro and save 10 percent off your purchase.