CDC recommends pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccine use after six blood clot reports

The Centers for Disease Control today proposed a pause in the use of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, following six reports of blood clots. One person died, reports the New York Times, of the seven million who have so far received the J&J vaccine in the U.S.

"We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, and Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the C.D.C., said in a joint statement. "Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare."

Similar reports have beset the AstraZeneca jab in Europe.

Out of 34 million people who received the vaccine in Britain, the European Union and three other countries, 222 experienced blood clots that were linked with a low level of platelets.

It seems this spring's pile of unvaccinated corpses is going to be a lot bigger than the pile of blood clot corpses. I wish the decisionmakers here were not subject to constant armchair interference from politicians and pundits.