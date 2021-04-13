COVID lockdown violators' punishment: write "sorry" 500 times

In India, a massive surge of COVID-19 cases has led to a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the virus, but in Rishikesh at least ten tourists from outside the country were punished for not abiding by the restrictions. The foreigners were sentenced to write down an apology statement 500 times. From NDTV:

"I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry," each one of them wrote 500 times, [sub-inspector Vinod Kumar] Sharma said…

The operation to penalise them was conducted to send out a strong message to those who tend to take the lockdown lightly, Mr Sharma said.