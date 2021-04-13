I had a wonderful time binge-watching Mythic Quest a few months back. I guess I have enough distance from technology startups. I could not watch Silicon Valley.
'Mythic Quest' reminds me of tech startups I escaped
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- trailers
The trailer for Disney's Cruella promises a campy Joker treatment
Emma Stone stars as a young Cruella de Vil in Disney's upcoming origin story of the infamous dog-pelt coveter. Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary… READ THE REST
Watch the first 7 minutes of SyFy's new RESIDENT ALIEN show, starring Alan Tudyk
Alan Tudyk's narrative voiceover here is dripping with the same sardonic energy as his voice work on Doom Patrol and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. And that alone is enough to get me excited. Here's the official blurb: Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY's RESIDENT ALIEN follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ("Rogue… READ THE REST
Trailer for Mank, about alcoholic Citizen Kane screenwriter
Great job on making this biopic look like it was shot in the 1930s. 1930s Hollywood is reevaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane. Starring Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Arliss Howard,… READ THE REST
This optical illusion area rug will shred your room's space-time continuum (it won't)
There are area rugs that tie together a space. There are area rugs that offer a unique aesthetic to give a room a different look or feel. Then there are area rugs that do both of those things while also filling in the Venn diagram of supremely messing with your mind. And you better be ready.… READ THE REST
Apollo Neuro teaches your body how to battle stress on its own
There's a silent killer that might be even more insidious than diseases, viruses, and other health conditions. It contributes to all of those more headline-grabbing ravagers, not to mention hundreds more. In fact, the American Psychological Association says it's directly linked to all six of the leading causes of death. It plays its part, yet… READ THE REST
Create, edit, and merge PDF files for $30 with this top-rated PDF editing app
It's among the most popular digital file formats in the world. In fact, its creator Adobe figures there are now over 2.5 trillion PDF documents floating around out there. And at times, it's probably felt like you've had to deal with every single one of them. Make no mistake. PDFs are so common because they're… READ THE REST