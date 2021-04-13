Nylon mesh zipper bags are great for organizing

I have a few dozen of these nylon mesh zipper bags and use them to organize small things: charging cables, USB flash drives, pens and pencils, travel gear, small tools, etc. They're see-through so you don't have to unzip a bag to see what's inside. They are sturdy, too. In all the years I've owned them there have been no rips or broken zippers. Once you start buying them you'll likely find lots of uses for them.