I have a few dozen of these nylon mesh zipper bags and use them to organize small things: charging cables, USB flash drives, pens and pencils, travel gear, small tools, etc. They're see-through so you don't have to unzip a bag to see what's inside. They are sturdy, too. In all the years I've owned them there have been no rips or broken zippers. Once you start buying them you'll likely find lots of uses for them.
Nylon mesh zipper bags are great for organizing
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- useful stuff
Good price on these black disposable face shields
I just bought another 100 of these black disposable face shields. My family has decided black is the most stylish color, and I agree. At about 13-cents each, we can replace them frequently, too. READ THE REST
This wireless charging pad is on sale today for less than the price of a lightning cable
Once I got a wireless charging pad, I stopped using lightning cables to charge my phone. I have one on my bedside table and another on my desk. The ones made by Tozo are super-thin. I like being able to just set my phone on it and have it start charging. It comes in a… READ THE REST
How to decapitate strawberries with the push of a button
It didn't take me long to get the hang of the Stem Gem Strawberry Huller, and once I did, I was able remove the stem and core of strawberries much faster than I could with a knife. To use it, you push the button on the back to extend the retractable Alien-esque jaws. The deeper… READ THE REST
This optical illusion area rug will shred your room's space-time continuum (it won't)
There are area rugs that tie together a space. There are area rugs that offer a unique aesthetic to give a room a different look or feel. Then there are area rugs that do both of those things while also filling in the Venn diagram of supremely messing with your mind. And you better be ready.… READ THE REST
Apollo Neuro teaches your body how to battle stress on its own
There's a silent killer that might be even more insidious than diseases, viruses, and other health conditions. It contributes to all of those more headline-grabbing ravagers, not to mention hundreds more. In fact, the American Psychological Association says it's directly linked to all six of the leading causes of death. It plays its part, yet… READ THE REST
Create, edit, and merge PDF files for $30 with this top-rated PDF editing app
It's among the most popular digital file formats in the world. In fact, its creator Adobe figures there are now over 2.5 trillion PDF documents floating around out there. And at times, it's probably felt like you've had to deal with every single one of them. Make no mistake. PDFs are so common because they're… READ THE REST