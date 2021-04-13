People over 55 are fastest-growing market for games

The marketing research company Global Web Index reports that the number of "gamers" over 55 years of age has grown 32% in the last three years. The Covid pandemic accelerated but did not create the growth, with grandparents seeing game time as family time.
"Gamers are often portrayed in the media in a certain way, but as with many stereotypes, they aren't necessarily who you think they are", David Melia, VP of sports and gaming at Global Web Index.
The data tracked 19,500 people in "multiple regions."