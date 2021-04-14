Watch hilarious moment when CBS host Gayle King sees something near guest and asks: "What the hell is that?"

"Dr. Vivek, something keeps popping up on your screen," CBS host Gayle King said to the US Surgeon General this morning, in a concerned tone that is used often before something really creepy happens in a sci-fi thriller. "We want the viewers to know, we see it too, we don't know what the hell it is." She then says, almost questioningly, as if she's trying to convince herself, "Everything is safe, everything is good. There's something, it looks like a dog, or something popping up, but all is good."

Dr. Vivek can't contain his smile any longer, and allows his 4-year-old boy to pop up in full view. Laughter is had by all.