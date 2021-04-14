A look at UFO, Gerry Anderson's first live-action TV show in 1970

We've talked about the work of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson and their supermarionation shows here on Boing Boing over the years, and we've discussed UFO, their first live action series, on the BBS, but it doesn't appear anything has ever been blogged about the show.

Like this YouTuber, Jonny Baak, the Andersons' shows like Fireball XL5, Thunderbirds, and Supercar were a huge part of my childhood and the early wiring of my imagination. And then, in my teens came UFO and Space: 1999.



Image: Screengrab