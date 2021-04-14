Arkansas joins Georgia in passing voting restrictions

On April 13, Arkansas approved of three bills (Senate Bill 486, Senate Bill 487, and House Bill 1715) which, much like Georgia's own recent legislation, would ban people from providing food and water to waiting voters as well as displace power from nonpartisan election officials and hand it over to partisan politicians.

Legislators also moved forward on Senate Bill 643 and Senate Bill 644. SB643 would move up due dates for the return of absentee ballots, as well as requiring them to be delivered by hand, rather than to a dropbox. SB644 would allow a state take over of election authorities.

From ACLU Arkansas: