Bernie Madoff, operator of world's largest Ponzi scheme, dead at 82

Rob Beschizza
Madoff. Photo: U.S. Department of Justice (public domain)

Bernie Madoff, the financial manager serving 150 years in prison after the collapse of his $65bn pyramid scheme, is dead at 82. The former non-executive chairman of the NASDAQ stock market, Madoff operated the world's largest investment fraud, with his 4,800 clients ultimately disclosing some $18bn in losses going back to the 1970s. The scheme collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis; he was turned in by his sons.