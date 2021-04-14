Bernie Madoff, the financial manager serving 150 years in prison after the collapse of his $65bn pyramid scheme, is dead at 82. The former non-executive chairman of the NASDAQ stock market, Madoff operated the world's largest investment fraud, with his 4,800 clients ultimately disclosing some $18bn in losses going back to the 1970s. The scheme collapsed during the 2008 financial crisis; he was turned in by his sons.
Bernie Madoff, operator of world's largest Ponzi scheme, dead at 82
