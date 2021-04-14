Jealous dog won't let husband and wife dance

A Singaporean married couple's dance practice was repeatedly interrupted by a golden retriever who insisted on being the focus of the man's attention. "Our 12-year-old golden retriever is actually my wife's dog. But ever since my wife and I got together, she has been treating me like her boyfriend," says the man. "We are Salsa, Bachata, and Latin dancers so we often train together. But whenever the dog sees us embracing for a dance position, she comes and stops us and forbids me from hugging my wife."