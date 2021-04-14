Thickey Forrest makes wonderful, blown-out artwork using his desktop scanner, physical objects, and lightbulbs. His creations remind of late nights at Kinko's in the 1980s when the employees (aka our friends) gave us unrestricted access to the cutting-edge desktop publishing technology of the time to make 'zines, band fliers, and do weird Xerox experiments like this.
Lovely photocopier art made with a desktop scanner and a lightbulb
