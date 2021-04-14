Pentagon confirms leaked footage of UFO is genuine

Images and videos of a UFO "buzzing" Navy warships off the coast of California were gathered by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force and leaked to Jeremy Corbell. One of the videos, recorded in 2019, shows pyramid-shaped objects hovering over a Navy destroyer.

Corbell verified the video's authenticity through a Pentagon intelligence briefing where it was confirmed by officials to have been shot by US Navy personnel. He also said that the briefing listed "multiple events involving several ships in July 2019 and there were some drone sightings on 14 and 15 July." (via Independent)

"And by the way, on the other ships, they had different things that happened. So some were just like lights that did figure-eights and patterns and 90 degree turns. Others were like a different colour light, like red," he told Mystery Wire.

Last year, the Pentagon announced that the UAP Task Force was being established to "improve its understanding of, and gain insight into, the nature and origins of UAPs" as well as "…to detect, analyse and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security."

A report on the UAP should be released by June.