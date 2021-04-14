Shoppers in Australia find a live venomous snake in their bag of lettuce

An Australian couple bought a bag of lettuce and discovered it came with a free live snake. The 7-1/2-inch-long creature greeted them by flicking out its tongue as it slithered around in the bag. They called a wildlife rescue group who determined their prize was "a pale-headed snake, a species that a snake expert told the couple was 'medically significant,'" according to The Guardian. In other words, if bitten, rush to the nearest hospital.

From The Guardian:

According to the Australian Museum, pale-headed snakes are a "shy but nervous species, easily agitated if cornered". There have been no recorded fatalities, but the museum states "an envenomation can produce some unpleasant symptoms, including severe headache, blurred vision, localised pain, and abnormal bleeding".

The couple, however, found the snake – which was taken away by snake handlers – to be cute. They did check the rest of their groceries to make sure there wasn't another freebie hidden amongst their purchases. Once the coast was clear, they thoroughly washed their lettuce – which had snake poop on it – before making wraps for lunch.