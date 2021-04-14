Skee-Lo raps 'The Tale of Mr. Morton'

One of the best from Schoolhouse Rock! Rocks
I have heard the song many times, but not seen it set to the OG cartoon. Wonderful.
The new They Might Be Giants single, "Who Are The Electors?", is a pop-rock civics lesson that belongs up there with "I'm Just A Bill" from Schoolhouse Rock. As the band explained in their newsletter: Please note this song is FACT-BASED and does not represent They Might Be Giants' personal views on the Electoral College…
An old favorite. The scary bear never gets less scary.
The season premiere of the TV show black-ish featured this Schoolhouse Rock!-inspired history lesson about the ending of slavery in America. That alone would be cool but they went the extra mile and created animated versions of The Roots to tell the story. It's really well done and quite poignant. Sing along… to the tune…
