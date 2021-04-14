The MatrixPad Z10 has all the features of more expensive tablets at just $110

Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020.

If you're in the market for a tablet, that should be music to your ears. With sales up, so is tablet inventory — and no business likes to be sitting on inventory. That means if you keep your eyes and ears open, good deals on tablets are out there for those paying attention.

To help, we did some looking around for you, which brings us to the Vankyo MatrixPad Z10, a surprisingly beefy piece of tech with specs that put it toe-to-toe with some of the tablet big boys, yet at a much more affordable price.

The workmate has a lot to recommend, starting with a 10.1-inch IPS display equipped to show off a full 1080p resolution for crystal clear video, images, and web pages. Of course, a tablet's chip has to be able to back that up, so this Android-based device hosts a spritely MT8163 quad-core processor with 3GB RAM, which is capable of carrying the full weight of your computing needs. From streaming video to playing games to running multiple apps at once, the Z10 has the horsepower to remain up for the challenge.

In many cases, the Z10 can match the iPads and Galaxies of the world step for step, with comparable features like a 13MP camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, dual stereo speakers, and plenty of onboard storage space.

It even sports a few things those other models don't include, like eye health and reading modes, which automatically use ambient light to slightly yellow the screen to a monochromatic view that helps protect your eyes from eyestrain.

And finally, there's the price. Unlike its significantly pricier competitors, the Vankyo MatrixPad Z10 is on sale now for just $109.99, a savings of over 20 percent.

Prices subject to change.