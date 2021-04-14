The sound a harp makes when it breaks

Much scarier than in Merrie Melodies!
Harpist Lisa Warren was recording a performance of Amazing Grace when the bottom C gave out: "It scared the daylights out of me. Thought I would post to share just in case anyone wanted to know."
