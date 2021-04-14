This nixie tube-style clock can be your home's new conversation starter

Everybody's looking for that utterly unique piece of home decor. It's the item that every visitor you invite into your house will likely remember long after they leave. If your guests stare and start asking questions about it, you know you're on the right track.

If you've got an eccentric streak, that item is probably something a little odd, a little moody, intriguing, and maybe even a little menacing. If that sounds like you, we might have that piece of visual home flair that'll really tie the room together. If Dr. Frankenstein had a timepiece back in his early 19th-century lab of horrors, it would undoubtedly look a lot like the RGB Nixie Tube Clock.

Nixie tube technology is a second-cousin to neon and it was all the rage back in the 1950s and 60s, particularly for use in clocks and other devices used for displaying numbers like calculators. Eventually overtaken by modern technology like LED, this retro yet futuristic-looking clock brings it all back in a starkly unique fashion.

In fact, it's a vintage feel using modern tech. These five black walnut wood and acrylic cases display 6 LEDs that show the current time right down to the second. It's not a real nixie tube clock, but you'd never know it just by looking at this.

While an old-school tube clock would only light in a single color, this modern-tech version is overloaded with versatility. You can set this timepiece up to run through any of several different modes displaying with a handful of different colors so you can set just the exact tone you're looking for. From a single-color display to an eerie breathing mode, from alternative shades to a literally flashing rainbow setting, anyone can find a display configuration that'll suit their specific vibe.

Regularly $140, you can save over 20 percent off an RGB Nixie Tube Clock, dropping the price down to just $109.99.

Prices subject to change.