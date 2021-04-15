High school renamed to honor Hank Aaron instead of racist

On Monday, the Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously to change the name of a local high school currently bearing the name of Confederate general and KKK leader Nathan Forrest. The school, previously known as Forrest Hill Academy, will be known as the Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy by the time the new school year starts in August this year.

The school's new namesake, Hank "Hammerin' Hank" Aaron, was a former Atlanta Brave and baseball Hall of Fame star who died this year at the age of 86. Along with setting his own set of records during his 23-year career, Hank broke Babe Ruth's own home run record, all while enduring racist threats and insults in the deep South.