Colorado auctioning off vanity plates "GANJA" and "BONG"

The State of Colorado is auctioning off personalized license plates with cannabis references. If you live in Colorado and love weed so much you want to announce it to the world, the plates "BONG," "GANJA," "HASH," and "SATIVA" can now be yours. All proceeds will go to the Colorado Disability Funding Committee. Right now, ISIT420 has the highest bid of them all at $6,610. From 9News:

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) applauded this effort in a news release, saying the state is "proud of its creativity and ingenuity." Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said she was looking forward to seeing which license plate makes the most money[…] Bidding finishes at 4:20 p.m. on 4/20.