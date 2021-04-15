Fantastic! and amazing! hand-drawn superhero logos from vintage comics

Designer Reagan Ray recently developed an interest in comic books via his son. Naturally, Reagan was drawn to the hand-drawn superhero logos of vintage comics. "Like most lettering, right around the late 90s, it all went to shit," he writes. "The hand-lettering masterpieces were abandoned for fonts and photoshop effects." He's curated a wonderful collection of hand-drawn Marvel comics logos.

"I've decided to break it down into manageable chunks, starting with what I find to be the most popular – Marvel superheroes," Ray writes. "These don't include teams, duos, or villains. And obviously, nothing from DC. Hopefully, if this post is popular enough, it will be an excuse to do more."

(via Kottke)