If you are into candles and Sacred Geometry, you will love these candle holders.

The candle flame will create stereographic projections onto the surface they sit upon, in the patterns of Flower of Life, Metatron's Cube, and the Fibonacci Sequence.

These are creations of computational designer and artist Greg Blanpied, whose Kickstarter campaign successfully reached its goal.

Looking forward to adding these beauties to my Wunderkammer.