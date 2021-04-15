I am confused by and excited about Epic Games 'CORE' trailer

I really have no clue what I have just seen or what CORE is. I think Bill and Ted's Aggro Experience or some sort of 'Sliders but you engage in war with every culture you meet' — however, what I think is hidden inside the awful advertising is a creative game design platform. You could probably throw 'cloud-based' into their marketing.

I think Epic is taking the Fortnite creative mode a step further and letting people do all sorts of awesome and crazy things, not just rip off Destiny.

Maybe they are ripping off Destiny. I also certainly felt some Destiny vibe in there. Bungie really messed that one up.

I tried reading the press release but sadly my mind turned to jelly after a few sentences and I just watched the cool trailer again.