"Island In the Sun" performed by the Muppets' Beaker

Meep meep.
Image: Frank Phillips / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)
NPR surveyed its readers as to which Muppets they love best. Sadly, NPR's listeners are wrong. Look at how low the guys at #24 and #25 are? Top Ten Muppets for sure. NPR: 25. Count von Count The ultimate Order Muppet. Nice to see the Count showing up here, repping Sesame Street (he's one of only 10 Sesame… READ THE REST
Enjoy these bloopers from Robin Williams's visit with Elmo on Sesame Street episode #2835 from 1991. Williams is wonderful as expected but Elmo steals the show at the end. The clip appears in the the lovely and bittersweet 2018 documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind. READ THE REST
On Friday, all five seasons of the The Muppet Show began streaming on Disney+. Two episodes of the 120 total are missing and several scenes have been cut, apparently due to licensing issues around the music. Meanwhile, more than a dozen episodes include a warning before the program starts that the show "includes negative depictions… READ THE REST
