Man cuts holes across his gate so his doggos can peek at the other side and it's so very cute

Carla Sinclair

A UK man who owns Siberian huskies noticed his doggos were always peeking under their solid gate to see what was happening on the other side. He worried about them getting cricks in their necks, so he had four sets of "Mickey Mouse" holes cut for their viewing pleasure. He actually has five dogs, but says five sets of holes wouldn't have looked symmetrical on the gate, so these dogs just have to learn to take turns.