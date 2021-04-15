Soldier Jonathan Pentland charged with assault and battery for bullying and shoving Black man in South Carolina

Jonathan Pentland, an active-duty soldier in Columbia, South Carolina was caught on video harassing and shoving a Black man. Pentland was later arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery.

In the video, Pentland repeatedly interrogateded the Black man about where he lives and ordered him to leave the neighborhood. "Get out of this neighborhood or I will carry you out," he said. "What are you doing here?" "You're in the wrong neighborhood, motherfucker." "Where's your house? What's your address?"

Good Morning America did a segment on the incident.