The Secret Jewish Space Laser Corps has awesome swag

Now that toxic Anon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spilled the secret that Jewish Space Lasers started the wildfires, the Secret Jewish Space Laser Corps has come out in the open and is selling shirts, badges, and pins with its "Mazel Tough" logo. Funds go toward defeating QAnon-supporting politicians.

As Mark Dery says, "Holy Mary Mother of Cthulhu, I can't even hear myself *think* over the mind-shattering awesomeness of this. The empire of signs strikes back. Guerrilla semiotics at its finest! #CULTUREJAMMING lives."