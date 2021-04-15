Tree beast of Krakow actually a croissant

A strange animal seen lurking in a tree led locals in Krakow, Poland, to close their windows and summon the authorities. Animal welfare officers responded ready to contain the mystery beast. They found a croissant.

The Krakow Animal Welfare Society reported the bizarre incident on Facebook. A translation of the terrified initial call:

"Come and pick him up!" Desperation sounds in the voice of a woman calling. "But who, ma'am?" I ask. "This creature!!! He's been sitting in a tree across the block for two days! People don't open windows because they're afraid it's going to enter their house! "But what is it, ma'am? Maybe some sick prey bird?" I'm trying to guide a woman whose voice grows hysterical. "No! No! It's not a bird!" "And what does this look like?". I'd like to know what to expect. "It's brown, it's sitting in a tree. It's a.. yeah, a… lagoon!" the lady shouts, glad she finally remembered the right word. I struggle to maintain seriousness. Lagoon? What could it be…?

Looking at the calendar to see if it's April 1, he soon realizes she means iguana (legwan in Polish) and sets out to find it. After not finding evidence of any large tropical lizards, he finally spotted it…

Suddenly….Here he is, got him! The brown creature is sitting on a lilac branch about halfway through the length of the block. The creature sits, still, exactly as the notifier described us. His brown skin shines in the sun. We look closely and find that the poor guy has no legs or head. We already know that we can't help the creature, be it legwan or lagoon. Because it's hard to help something that was previously baked.

The animal welfare officer nonetheless reminded readers that "it's always worth reporting if something concerns you."

Here is the very low-res but indubitably delicious photo you've been hoping for and waiting for: