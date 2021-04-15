Watch angry Jim Jordan blast Dr. Fauci as if he's responsible for Covid. The doctor never loses his cool

Posted in the two tweets below, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) acts like a maniacal asshole – or someone in the middle of a hate-fueled panic attack – as he blasts Dr. Fauci with accusatory questions about exactly when "Americans get their freedom back." Dr. Fauci tries to answer in his usual scientific manner. "When we get the level of infection in this country low enough…"

But he's interrupted by the rabid lawmaker. "What is low enough, give me a number, I mean… [moment of sputtering stutter]… we had 15 days to slow the spread turned into one year of lost liberty [Yeah, thanks Trump!]. What metrics? What measures? What has to happen before Americans get more freedoms?"

Dr. Fauci tries to yet again teach him the science, as he's been trying to do with Republicans for the last long year, explaining that the public needs to be vaccinated as quickly as possible, but is interrupted with an aggressive tone again (and again).

At one point the doctor tells him, "I don't look at this as a liberty thing, Congress Jordan. I look at this as a public health thing." But science doesn't seem to be one of Jordan's strong suits, as he spins out of control, until finally (in second tweet) Dr. Fauci says, "You're ranting again." Which, oh boy, causes a whole 'nother level of crazy from Jordan, who menacingly says, "Here's how it works, Dr. Fauci. I get to ask you the questions," before ramping up his rant. The bottom line is that talking facts to the likes of Jordan and his ilk is nothing but futile. But I guess we already know that.