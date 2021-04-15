In 2014, TV news reporter Anna Gilligan reported from the re-opening of the infamous Action Park. She wore a bathing suit to ride a zipline into the pool. Back in the studio, Greg Kelly—who went on to fame on Fox News and now Newsmax TV—couldn't control himself even as his co-host encouraged him to show some respect and shut the hell up.
Watch Newsmax host Greg Kelly ogle and talk lecherously on live TV about his co-worker in a bathing suit (2014)
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- #metoo
- anchors
- TV news
Four women accuse Marilyn Manson of abuse
Brian Warner, who performs under the name Marilyn Manson, is accused of abusing four women, reports Vanity Fair. Evan Rachel Wood, who stars in the TV series Westworld, is among those writing that the pop star traumatized them. "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood… READ THE REST
Ubisoft at epicenter of game industry sexual harassment crisis
Ubisoft was already in the middle of scandal about the mistreatment of workers in the game industry, but Jason Schreier's report on the scale of misconduct there reveals it as a black hole of abuse, harassment and corporate ass-covering: "I've talked to more than 40 current and former Ubisoft employees about sexual misconduct and abuse… READ THE REST
Christophe Ruggia arrested on charge of sexual assaulting teen girl cast in his movie, Paris prosecutors say
Citing Paris prosecutors, Reuters and other news outlets are reporting that the French movie director Christophe Ruggia was arrested and taken into custody for questioning today over allegations he sexually assaulted a teen girl who was cast in one of his films nearly two decades ago. READ THE REST
Bright Cellars' personalized wine club turned this beer drinker into a wine person
I consider myself a beer person. My go-to order at the bar is a Miller High Life or Stella Artois. I know the difference between an ale and a lager, and I frequent the local microbrewery. It's not that I only like beer; I just haven't found another drink I like quite as much. Granted,… READ THE REST
The MatrixPad Z10 has all the features of more expensive tablets at just $110
Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020. If you're in the market… READ THE REST
The Kyvol Cybovac D6 is a robot vacuum and mopper, all in one
As we continue in our technological march toward Rosie the Robot, we quietly reached a major milestone in that revolution in just the last few years. We've been manufacturing robots to handle all kinds of household tasks for a while now. We have vacuuming robots, for instance. We also have mopping robots. But until recently,… READ THE REST