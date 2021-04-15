Watch Newsmax host Greg Kelly ogle and talk lecherously on live TV about his co-worker in a bathing suit (2014)

David Pescovitz

In 2014, TV news reporter Anna Gilligan reported from the re-opening of the infamous Action Park. She wore a bathing suit to ride a zipline into the pool. Back in the studio, Greg Kelly—who went on to fame on Fox News and now Newsmax TV—couldn't control himself even as his co-host encouraged him to show some respect and shut the hell up.