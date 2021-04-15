Watch this bittersweet video of the Philadelphia Inquirer printing press's final run

The employees of The Philadelphia Inquirers Schuylkill Printing Plant are interviewed on the final day of operation. It was once the largest press in North America. Many of the employess worked at the press for decades, and they are like a family. This was sad to watch.

At the age of 192, The Philadelphia Inquirer is stopping its own presses for good and will be outsourcing its print operations in line with newspapers across the country that are cutting costs and fighting a media universe changing at the speed of breaking news. During the last run of the presses, a "family" of employees marks the end of an era.

[Thanks, Andy!]