What if you get too high on weed? Let this lady talk you down

With 4/20 right around the corner, here's a surreal video that could come in handy. Against a dream-like backdrop, mom-next-door Alice Bradley, former editor in chief of Lifehacker, talks us down from a bad weed trip by commiserating ("I'm sorry pal, this sucks!"), confirming that you're still alive ("You're safe. No one ever overdosed on cannabis and you won't be the first"), and even offering health tips to balance you out during your time of darkness (Hydrate! Drink lemon water!). The funny thing is, I can imagine this video truly helping during a pot-panicked moment, and yet watching it straight is a like entering an alternate reality. Although the video appeared two years ago, it's an annual must-watch.