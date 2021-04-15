With 4/20 right around the corner, here's a surreal video that could come in handy. Against a dream-like backdrop, mom-next-door Alice Bradley, former editor in chief of Lifehacker, talks us down from a bad weed trip by commiserating ("I'm sorry pal, this sucks!"), confirming that you're still alive ("You're safe. No one ever overdosed on cannabis and you won't be the first"), and even offering health tips to balance you out during your time of darkness (Hydrate! Drink lemon water!). The funny thing is, I can imagine this video truly helping during a pot-panicked moment, and yet watching it straight is a like entering an alternate reality. Although the video appeared two years ago, it's an annual must-watch.
What if you get too high on weed? Let this lady talk you down
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- 4/20
- bad trips
- cannabis
- marijuana
- the pot
Watch: Someone's mother accidentally experiences edibles
Someone's mother mistook marijuana bread for gluten-free bread. She also made the wise decision to record her trip. "How embarrassing am I… to… EAT banana- pot- banana nut bread pot?" -Someone's poor mother READ THE REST
New York lands on deal to legalize recreational marijuana
After years of back-and-forth and false starts, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and lawmakers have finally landed today on a deal to legalize recreational weed in the state. The bill could be passed by the State Legislature next week. Even then, it'll take at least a year to finalize the rules of the market, taxes,… READ THE REST
The results of legalizing marijuana are good
Current issue of NPR's Planet Money shares a long laundry list of benefits from legalizing marijuana. … Legalization has created jobs. Lots of jobs — A new report by Leafly and Whitney Economics finds the marijuana industry is booming. In 2020 alone, they calculate, it created 77,000 jobs. Across the country, there are about 321,000… READ THE REST
Bright Cellars' personalized wine club turned this beer drinker into a wine person
I consider myself a beer person. My go-to order at the bar is a Miller High Life or Stella Artois. I know the difference between an ale and a lager, and I frequent the local microbrewery. It's not that I only like beer; I just haven't found another drink I like quite as much. Granted,… READ THE REST
The MatrixPad Z10 has all the features of more expensive tablets at just $110
Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020. If you're in the market… READ THE REST
The Kyvol Cybovac D6 is a robot vacuum and mopper, all in one
As we continue in our technological march toward Rosie the Robot, we quietly reached a major milestone in that revolution in just the last few years. We've been manufacturing robots to handle all kinds of household tasks for a while now. We have vacuuming robots, for instance. We also have mopping robots. But until recently,… READ THE REST