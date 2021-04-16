Alice in Wonderland keycaps

UnAlice is a set of DSA, dye-sublimated keycaps inspired by Alice in Wonderland. The spindly Victorian type is complemented nicely by illustrated function and meta keys featuring the White Rabbit, the Hookah-Smoking Caterpillar, and other usual suspects.

Unlock the door into the fantastical world of talking rabbits, mad hatters, and smiling cats. With UnAlice, your board will be calling out, "TYPE ON ME!" Inspired by the books of Lewis Carroll, this set is a looking glass into Wonderland – where weirdness, symmetry and mathematics come together to tell this beloved tale. Designed by Rafal Hrynkiewicz with various novelty keys, fun colors and it's very own custom font, this set will take you on a topsy turvy adventure that is sure to ignite your imagination!

Spotted via this charmingly mad 30% model from QAZ Keyboards: