Stephen Hackett collects and presents the Chimes of Death, the intriguing melodies that used to herald the doom of a Mac.

My favorite is the Macintosh LC's unsettling chiptune dance over the sharps. By the mid 1990s, it was all silly and infuriating car crash noises and such. In the parallel universe where Michael Spindler is still Apple CEO, Gilbert Gottfried shrieks with laughter whenever a Thirtieth Anniversary Edition Macintosh Performa craps out.