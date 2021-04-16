'Double Dragon' set the standard for bad videogame adaptations

2007 Los Angeles never looked so good!
This movie tangentially had something to do with the very fun Double Dragon button smashing video game.
2007 Los Angeles never looked so good!
This movie tangentially had something to do with the very fun Double Dragon button smashing video game.
The movie theatre industry — distinct from the movie making industry — was in trouble even before COVID-19 turned Passively Sitting In The Dark Near Other People For Two Hours While Staring At A Screen into a death sport. But this is hardly the first time that movie theatres had to find a way to… READ THE REST
For 43 years, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has played every Saturday night at Portland's Clinton Street Theater. The pandemic forced the theater to shut the doors, but the movie still played, for 54 weeks, to an almost entirely empty house. Running the projector, and occasionally accompanied by a friend, was Nathan Williams, the host… READ THE REST
Foley artist Richard Hinton is a master at making the goopy, slurpy, shimmery, grumbly, and slithery sounds you hear in nature documentaries. His work can be heard in series like "Planet Earth II," "Our Planet," and Disney's "Bears." From Insider: While a spider is normally too small for a human to hear, the TV series… READ THE REST
In a world of apps, digital gaming, and virtual reality, there's something oddly comforting about sitting down behind an actual, physical chess board, lining up your soldiers, then charging into battle. Sounds crazy, right? Who actually plays on real-world boards anymore? And if you do, what if you don't have somebody in your immediate vicinity ready… READ THE REST
I consider myself a beer person. My go-to order at the bar is a Miller High Life or Stella Artois. I know the difference between an ale and a lager, and I frequent the local microbrewery. It's not that I only like beer; I just haven't found another drink I like quite as much. Granted,… READ THE REST
Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020. If you're in the market… READ THE REST