How to fail at marketing to Gen X

I read this about a mailing list started by someone from Gen Y who thinks they are offering Gen X something awesome but comes across more like a Hitchhiker's Guide to Gen X culture.

"There's still upwards of 60 to 80 million [members of Gen X] around the world, but they're not heavily marketed to," Putnam said. "Gen X is at the top of their game, but there's not necessarily a product for them. So that's what we're trying to build."

I am absolutely sure that isn't what Gen X has been waiting for, to introduce us to the wide world of podcasts.

Gen X really needs more nostalgia.