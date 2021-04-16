James O'Keefe, conservative specialist in deceptively-edited gotcha videos that used to cause political earthquakes but are now virtually ignored, was yesterday banned from Twitter. Twitter says he was banned for abusing the platform's rules on platform manipulation (i.e. sockpuppets), but he claims it was because of his latest blink-and-you-missed it expose of some guy at CNN who hates Trump. O'Keefe also claims to be suing Twitter, another fruitless culture war stunt exploiting right-wing media's pointless war on social media.
James "Project Veritas" O'Keefe banned from Twitter
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bans
- james o'keefe
- media
- project veritas
British media struggle to make Prince Philip an object of national mourning
Royal consort Prince Philip died last week, and UK media immediately dropped normal programming in favour of wall-to-wall Philip content. But the famously irascible 99-year-old is failing to generate mourning at the hoped-for scale, as Queen Mother or Princess Diana once did. TV bosses are instead finding that relatively few cared for the old duke… READ THE REST
Medium shutters media sites, pivots to Substack model
Medium, the blogging site that's also an off-again-on-again publisher, is off again. Founder Ev Williams announced that it would shut down its media sites and offer redundancy packages to the contributors, leaving the platform to pursue a Substack-style model centered on individual writers. "I think a significant factor is that the role of publications —… READ THE REST
Watch Thai Prime Minister spray disinfectant on journalists
As Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ended a press conference yesterday, he picked up a bottle of alcohol disinfectant and sprayed the journalists in attendance. According to The Guardian, "He walked away from the lectern after evading a question about a possible cabinet reshuffle." READ THE REST
Bright Cellars' personalized wine club turned this beer drinker into a wine person
I consider myself a beer person. My go-to order at the bar is a Miller High Life or Stella Artois. I know the difference between an ale and a lager, and I frequent the local microbrewery. It's not that I only like beer; I just haven't found another drink I like quite as much. Granted,… READ THE REST
The MatrixPad Z10 has all the features of more expensive tablets at just $110
Did you know that 2020 was a surprisingly good year for tablet sales? After several years of stagnant growth and losing business to the creep of incrementally bigger smartphones, the tablet market saw a pretty serious explosion during the pandemic. In fact, tablet sales were up almost 14 percent in 2020. If you're in the market… READ THE REST
The Kyvol Cybovac D6 is a robot vacuum and mopper, all in one
As we continue in our technological march toward Rosie the Robot, we quietly reached a major milestone in that revolution in just the last few years. We've been manufacturing robots to handle all kinds of household tasks for a while now. We have vacuuming robots, for instance. We also have mopping robots. But until recently,… READ THE REST