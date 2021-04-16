James "Project Veritas" O'Keefe banned from Twitter

James O'Keefe, conservative specialist in deceptively-edited gotcha videos that used to cause political earthquakes but are now virtually ignored, was yesterday banned from Twitter. Twitter says he was banned for abusing the platform's rules on platform manipulation (i.e. sockpuppets), but he claims it was because of his latest blink-and-you-missed it expose of some guy at CNN who hates Trump. O'Keefe also claims to be suing Twitter, another fruitless culture war stunt exploiting right-wing media's pointless war on social media.

STATEMENT: I am suing Minecraft because they will not let me enchant a potato pic.twitter.com/VHcmw9PWey — Rob Beschizza (@Beschizza) April 16, 2021