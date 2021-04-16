Lovely early versions of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Our House" and "Déjà vu"

David Pescovitz

Next month sees the release of a deluxe edition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's iconic album Déjà vu that includes outtakes and early demos of these seminal songs. To tease us, the group have released the stunning early version of "Our House" (above) and a demo (below) of the title track. Also below, the demo for Neil Young's "Birds," recorded with Graham Nash during the Déjà vu sessions.