MyPillow CEO's new social media site fails to launch on time with no explanation given

Conservatives who were excited to be among the first to participate on Mike "MyPillow" Lindell's social media platform, Frank, expressed their disappointment when it failed to go live on the appointed hour.

From Newsweek:

As the hours passed and Thursday turned to Friday morning, some Telegram followers of Lindell's verified Telegram channel were left puzzled. "I expected a VIP launch midnight Thursday but nothing. What's up?" one user wrote. Another person said: "It seems the site did not go live the way it was supposed to. Not sure what the issue is but it is a huge letdown that's for sure. After all the hype." Broadly, there was a sense of deflation. As a third user wrote on Friday morning: "No communication, no text….no one knows what is going on. Doesn't feel good."

As of 7:18am PT, the website still has no explanation for the failed launch date.

Meanwhile the Andrew Torba, CEO of Gab, described by The Guardian as a "hate-filled echo chamber of racism and conspiracy theories" accused Lindell of swindling Gab's vision. On Gab's, Torba wrote:

"What bothers me is how Mike took me and Gab's network to do everything he could to help Gab turn around and brazenly swindle our vision of the loose-speaking platform like his. I don't think Mike understands what he's getting into with those projects, but he'll do it soon. I wish you the best of luck. "

Insert popcorn eating gif here.