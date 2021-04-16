According to BBC News [via BBS], a continental or Flemish giant rabbit measuring 4 feet and 2 inches went missing from his name in Worcestershire last weekend. The rabbit, known as Darius, was named "world's longest rabbit" by the Guinness Book of Records in 2010.

His owner, Annette Edwards, said it was a "very sad day," while noting that he is too old to fuck like rabbits anyway. Still, Ms Edwards is offering a £1,000 reward for his return.

