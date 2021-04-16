This 10-foot solar-powered umbrella blocks the sun and lights the night with LEDs

To say we're creeping up on umbrella weather season is an understatement. And no, we don't mean "rain and wind protection against the fierce elements-type" of umbrella season. We're talking about lazing casually, safely protected from the sun's rays, soaking in the majesty of summer.

Whether you've got a comfy patio lounge arrangement, an outdoor table, and chairs, or basically any summer relaxation area, the Costway 10-Foot Solar Powered LED Patio Umbrella is the piece you need to tie the entire leisurely outdoor season together.

This standalone umbrella is blanket coverage from the ravages of the heat. Standing almost 7 feet high with an arm reach over 6 feet across, this 10-foot canopy throws more shade than Perez Hilton. The tilt mechanism makes it easy to shift the angle of the canopy without moving the entire umbrella. Plus, the smooth crank lifting handle on the pole makes it easy to open or close the umbrella in a few seconds just by turning the crank, even for kids or those with mobility issues.

As for the design, the powder-coated aluminum rod prevents rust and scratches, the waterproof polyester cloth blocks harmful ultraviolet rays and should provide years of use, and the vent design at the top of the umbrella allows cool air to keep flowing so no one overheats.

But the true shining standout of this umbrella is literally its true shine — 24 LED lights that twinkle to life once the sun starts to set. Powered by solar-powered panels atop the umbrella, users get a soft, romantic glow of light during twilight hours, saving on energy while also creating a magical ambiance in their patio space.

Regularly priced at $239, the Costway 10-Foot Solar Powered LED Patio Umbrella is now available at a savings of almost 40 percent, on sale for just $149.99.

Prices subject to change.