Watch George Michael in the studio breaking down how he wrote and produced "Waiting for That Day" in 1990

Here's George Michael at the height of his career showing how he wrote and recorded "Waiting for That Day" in 1990.

According to the Wikipedia:

"Waiting for That Day" peaked at number 23 in the UK in October 1990 and was followed in the UK by three more singles from the album, all of which peaked slightly lower than that of its predecessor. In the US, the song entered the Billboard Hot 100 on 9 February 1991, appeared on the chart for five weeks, and peaked at number 27 on 2 March 1991.[1] Although Michael wrote the song alone, the chords and rhythm are very similar to The Rolling Stones' "You Can't Always Get What You Want". This title is included at the very end of Michael's song, and a co-writer credit was given to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

I'm also hearing Lou Reed's Walk on the Wild Side (1972). Is anyone else?

And here's the song: